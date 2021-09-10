Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Buhari Commissioned Road Projects In Imo State (Pictures & Video)

    By Naija247news
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned road project completed by the governor Hope Uzodimma

    Pt1

    Pt2

    Previous articleLeadership Award: ‘it’s A Tonic For Us To Do More’ – Gov Abdulrazaq
    Next articleOsinbajo Attends Funeral Of Dapo Abiodun’s Dad
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com