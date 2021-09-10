Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Car Purchase Controversy: No Rift With Abia State Govt – Obingwa LG Chairman

    By Naija247news
    0
    1

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Following controversies that arose over alleged scandalous figures being requested to purchase cars for local government chairmen and their deputies, chairman of Obingwa local government area and ALGON chairman Abia State chapter, Hon. Michael Ibe Nwoke has said there is no rift between the association and the state government.

    The council chairman spoke to the press in Umuahia after chairing the monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee, JAAC meeting.

    The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON Abia chapter chairman said the figures being quoted on the social media for the purchase of cars for council chairmen and their deputies are being misrepresented.

    While insisting that his views were misrepresented, he added that everything has been sorted out.

    According to him “The figures that you just mentioned are social media controversies and there are no issues like that. Just like I have said before that we have made a request and we are waiting for a response. “

    “Nobody is undermining the office of the Governor and nobody is working against the Governor. All local governments, the seventeen of us are very very loyal to the Governor. One of our mandates is to support Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration and that is what we are doing. So, there is no controversy, there is no issue, that is why we are one body and Abia State Government is ours”.

    On the alleged threat to his life, the Obingwa Local Government Chairman said “everything is okay, although there were some issues that came up and I have reported to security agencies. For now, everything is calm and peaceful”.

    Previous articleLate Pastor Tb Joshua Elders Dismissed After Looting Church Funds
    Next articleBabandede Retires As Immigration CG, Idris Isah Jere Now Acting CG
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com