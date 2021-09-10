Following controversies that arose over alleged scandalous figures being requested to purchase cars for local government chairmen and their deputies, chairman of Obingwa local government area and ALGON chairman Abia State chapter, Hon. Michael Ibe Nwoke has said there is no rift between the association and the state government.

The council chairman spoke to the press in Umuahia after chairing the monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee, JAAC meeting.

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON Abia chapter chairman said the figures being quoted on the social media for the purchase of cars for council chairmen and their deputies are being misrepresented.

While insisting that his views were misrepresented, he added that everything has been sorted out.

According to him “The figures that you just mentioned are social media controversies and there are no issues like that. Just like I have said before that we have made a request and we are waiting for a response. “

“Nobody is undermining the office of the Governor and nobody is working against the Governor. All local governments, the seventeen of us are very very loyal to the Governor. One of our mandates is to support Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration and that is what we are doing. So, there is no controversy, there is no issue, that is why we are one body and Abia State Government is ours”.

On the alleged threat to his life, the Obingwa Local Government Chairman said “everything is okay, although there were some issues that came up and I have reported to security agencies. For now, everything is calm and peaceful”.