Coalition Of Arewa Youths Dissociates Self From Threat Against Ihedioha

Northern Nigeria’s apex youth platform, Coalition of Arewa Youth Organizations, has distanced itself from a publication made by a faceless group known as Arewa Youth Forum which had purported that the former Deputy Speaker of the Federation and former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, wanted the proposed visit of President Buhari to Imo State cancelled.

In a release made by the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Abdulmalik Umar Saleh, the group warned those behind the publication to desist from raising tension in the land, noting that Ihedioha who has risen to the position of the No 6 Citizen in the country and a state Chief Executive, should not be associated with making mockery of democracy.

Addressing Journalist in Kano, Comrade Saleh described the publication as treacherous, stressing that the Organizations that make up the coalition are not known for partisan politics. He said their core mandate is the development of the Arewa Nation, based on equity and fairness.

He said it was too petty to associate Arewa Youths with Imo politics, and stressed that those doing that do not mean well for the incumbent Governor of Imo State.

Recall that the a faceless group named Arewa Youth Forum had issued a note of warning to Ihedioha, alleging that He should be held responsible should anything happen to Buhari during his proposed visit to Owerri.

When contacted, a stakeholder in Imo State who pleaded for anonymity said that Ihedioha is a peaceful man. “Who didn’t see how he was removed and despite everything he was never provoked to violence. He carried out his protests peacefully and since then has remained on his own. The problem is that those at the helm of affairs in Imo are unpopular. So they are looking for who to blame,” he disclosed.