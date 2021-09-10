Court appoints TB Joshua’s wife SCOAN’s trustee

The Federal High Court has appointed the wife of the late Prophet Temitope Joshua, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, as a trustee of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

According to a statement by the church, Justice Tijjani Ringim gave the judgment on Thursday at the Lagos Judicial Division of the High Court in Ikoyi.

The appointment was said to be in line with the church’s constitution which prescribed a minimum of three trustees for the church.

The statement reads partly, “This was contained in a petition brought by concerned and committed members of the church, represented by Mr. Kola Kareem and Mrs Moji Oguntoyinbo, against the Incorporated Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, the Corporate Affairs Commission, and Mrs. Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit No: FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

“The petitioners were represented by Emeka Ekweozor, Chris Eme and E. G. Onyejekwulum.

“Ossazu Owie represented first and second respondents, while O. N. Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

“The respondents through their counsel told the court they were not opposed to the petition made under Section 839(6)(B) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).”

The statement added that the church “has been in a limbo since the passing of the man of God, Senior Prophet TB Joshua over the leadership succession in the church.”