Equity Market End Lower as Investors Lost ₦146Bn From 20 Stocks

The Nigeria equity market closed the last trading session of the week on a negative note as sell-off dominates sentiment in the market.

The market shed 0.71 percent following the price depreciation on AIRTELAFRI, UBA, ACCESS, GTCO and 16 other stocks.

In that regard, the All-Share Index shed 279.55bps, representing a 0.71 percent decrease to close at 38,921.78. While the Market Capitalization lost ₦145.65 bn, representing a decline of 0.71 percent to close at ₦20.28 trillion.

→ Similarly, the market activities traded bearishly, as the total volume and value traded depreciated by 55.91 percent and 32.25 percent, respectively.

A total of 154.56 million units of shares valued at ₦2.27 billion were traded in 3,467 deals. UBA top the traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 9.87 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (7.87%), LINKASSURE(7.57%), ACCESS (7.30%), and FIDELITYBK (6.95%) to complete the top five on the volume chart. While, FBNH emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 28.39 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ VERITASKAP topped the gainers’ table with price appreciation of 9.52 percent, trailed by AIICO (4.21%), CUSTODIAN (2.29%), ZENITHBANK (0.84%), FLOURMILL (0.70%), FBNH (0.67%), and 8 others. On the contrary, LINKASSURE topped the losers’ table as its share price declined by 6.56 percent to close at ₦0.57, as CADBURY (-5.88%), AIRTELAFRI (-4.67%), WEMABANK (-3.75%), UBA(-3.18%), ACCESS (-2.13%), HONYFLOUR (-2.06%), OANDO (-0.85%) and GTCO (-0.18%) amongst others also decline in price. The market breadth closed negatively, recording 14 gainers and 2 losers.