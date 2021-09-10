The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has urged Nigerians to drop their various separatist agendas.

Speaking at the 2020 Leadership Newspaper Award and Conference in Abuja on Thursday, the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria noted that God did not make a mistake putting all the various groups in Nigeria together.

He urged Nigerians to work together to fight insecurity in various forms, which has been confronting the country.

He said, “If we are to go our 1 million ways, how do we survive? God Almighty will and can never make a mistake, that is his will and must be obeyed.

“Bringing us together as Nigerians is not a mistake and that is what God wanted. If he wants anything else he will do it in no time, so we have to accept our religious beliefs as good Christians and Muslims. We all know we are from one source and creator.

“We have to live together as one people to face these challenges of insecurity; no one can do it alone as the commander-in-chief or the chief of defence staff. We must rise up to take the issue of insecurity as our own personal problem. We must all contribute to this challenge of insecurity and if we do that, in a couple of years we will be driving with our eyes closed from Kaduna to Abuja with no potholes; from Kaduna to Sokoto with clear roads and Maiduguri to Kano, that is our prayers in the next few weeks, month or years as we will get to that level.”

http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/10/how-do-we-survive-if-nigeria-breaks-%E2%80%94sultan-sokoto-kicks-against-ipob-yoruba-nation