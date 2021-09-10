By Amb Timothy Nwachukwu

Isu Community in Onicha local government of Ebonyi State was literally close down as human and vehicular Movement was momentarily brought to a halt following the grand reception accorded to one of the most celebrated illustrious son of Ebonyi State, Dr. Amb. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Omezuruoha 1 of Isuokoma) Chairman Ultimus Holdings Limited, Co-Chair, Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation and The Ambassador of West Africa Armed Forces Sahel games.

The over thirty thousand supporters of the Ebonyi State Born Billionaire philanthropist who thronged Isu Achara Community compromised of members various Support groups of Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, Ego Bekee Foundation For Better Living, Anyichuks Fans Club, Ebonyi Market Women and youths

In her words, Chief Mrs Rosemary Nwakaego Emmanuel, the Founder Ego Bekee Foundation For Better Living and the coordinator of the grand reception stated that the people thronged out in thier large numbers to receive and welcome and uncommon philanthropist who has touched the lives of the people in many immeasurable manner. She declared that the crowds gathered as a display of their love for the benefactor worthy Ambassador of Ebonyi State.

*In his appreciation speech, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii appreciated the teeming supporters for the show of uncommon love to him and for defying the scorching sun to converge from different parts of the state and beyond to welcome him.

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii called on the people to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voters Registration and register to obtain their permanent voters card to be able to vote in the Political Candidates of their choice.

A former Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Jerry Obasi lauded the Ebonyi born philanthropist for his kind Humanitarian gestures to Ebonyians.

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii further gave out six Toyota Sienna Vehicles to some members of his Foundation cum Support group and urged them to seek out the needy and down trodden in the society and render Humanitarian assistance to them.