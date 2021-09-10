The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, wondered why some Igbo men are clamouring for separation.

He described as “unthinkable” attempts by any Igbo man to leave the country.

The president said Igbo people are relevant in Nigeria, adding that they have successful businesses across the country.

The President spoke at a town hall meeting with South-East leaders during his one-day official visit to Imo State.

Buhari’s visit to Imo State came about two months after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamndi Kanu, was arrested overseas and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

The outlawed IPOB had called for people to stay home and for businesses to close to protest against Buhari’s Imo visit.

On Thursday, main roads were empty and markets and shops remained shut in Owerri, The PUNCH reports.

A statement quoted the president as saying that with less than two years left in his eight-year tenure as the President of Nigeria, security would remain a major priority for his regime.

The statement signed by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, was titled, ‘I want to be remembered as a president who stabilised Nigeria, President Buhari tells South-East leaders’, on Thursday.