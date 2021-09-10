The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered residents of states in the South East to stay at home to protest the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State, on Thursday, 9th September, but the action could be an honour in disguise.

President Buhari’s visit to Imo is his first working visit to the state since he assumed office in 2015, and the first time the state will host a sitting President on a working visit since 2009, but the proscribed group wants to sabotage that.

The IPOB has continued to show crass recklessness in their bid to make the administration of President Buhari look bad or ungovernable. With the sit-at-home order in protest to the visit of the President, the latest in a series of actions to undermine him.

As directed by IPOB, shops, schools, offices, banks, etc. in the entire South East geopolitical zone are expected to remain closed for activities on Thursday, when President Buhari will be in Imo State to commission some projects done by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In the minds of average members of IPOB, the sit-at-home action will register their grievances to President Buhari and/or gravely affect him and the Federal Government of Nigeria. Ironically, it is a great honour for people to decide to stay out of work or business because the President is coming to town.

One of the major criticisms President Buhari has faced since coming onboard is that people do not see or hear him talk as often as they wish, which is one of the reasons why the question of whether he is the real Buhari (or Jubrin al-Sudan) gained momentum on social media.

It makes sense that after the spate of insecurity with unknown gunmen in Imo State, life came back, such that the President will visit Owerri, the Imo State capital in a season other than electioneering.

Therefore, if the people of South East choose to respect, honour, and welcome the President of Nigeria by staying out of work, it is a welcome development.