Katsina State chapter of Miyetti Allah has joined its National Body to distance itself from the recent unguarded outburst credited to its National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan.

At a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat on Friday, the state chairman Miyetti Allah, Hassan Kuraye, condemned the unguarded derogatory statement of the National Secretary, saying it does not in any way reflect the view of the association at both the national and state chapter.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Kuraye, said the National Chairman and all its executive members will be visiting the state soon to appeal and seek the Governor’s forgiveness over the derogatory remarks.

Kuraye also claims the National Secretary must be regretting his utterances.

“We request to have your indulgence this morning to make some issue clear as far as the relationship between Miyetti Allah Hore and the Katsina Government is concerned.

“One of us, the national secretary of Miyetti Allah, cattle Hore, Alhassan Saleh, …………