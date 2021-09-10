The chairman and President of Chinmark Group, Mr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, has gifted a lady a cheque of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000.00) after his convoy splashed water on her, WonderTV Media reports.



Mr. Markson Ijiomah who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page, said he was wowed by the lady’s reaction after the incident.

He therefore instructed his convoy to stop then he called the young lady to apologize to her on behalf of his team.

His message reads;

“today, on our way back from the day’s business, one of the protocol cars mistakenly splashed water on a young lady who was walking by. I am often alert and so when I observed her actions, I needed to apologise.

Unlike what a lot of people would do, the young lady did not scream or curse at our cars . She cleaned herself up without a word and walked on.

This act of calmness in the face of such chaos and disruption called my attention.

Immediately, I instructed the cars to park and I called the young lady to apologize on behalf of my team. Of course, when she came, we apologized to her as much as words could convey and I asked her what she did for a living and when she said she was a fashion designer, we thought of the best way to assist her and eventually signed a cheque of half a million naira (500k) to her.

I dislike conducts that put others in uneasy places and I never encourage it. But the calmness that this lady exhibited was truly profound and I couldn’t ignore it.

May our conducts in the face of uneasy situations enable others have a rethink. May it teach others important lessons about life.

(Hello if you do see this know that the Chinmark brand is ready to partner with you in helping you reach the top.)

All we have God gave us.”