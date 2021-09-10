Man Thanks His Pastor For Forcing Him To Marry His Wife.

A Facebook user and musician, Mr. Oluwabamidele Adeeko, popularly known as Sensational Dele has taken to the internet space to thank his pastor for forcing him to marry his wife, Naija247news reports.

Mr. Adeeko, who says he does not regret marrying his wife, said his pastor pressured him into marrying his wife. An act which almost made him hate his pastor.

Mr. Adeeko said he never thought his marriage would last because he married his wife against his will. But today he his grateful that he married a woman who is everything a man would desire for peace to reign.

According to him, he has been with his wife for fifteen years and no family member has settled any of their problems.

He also thanked his wife, Queenth Bamidele for standing by him all through the years.

Mr. Adeeko who boasted of living in a completed five bedroom duplex, stated that had lived in an uncompleted building with his wife and they were sleeping on the floor.

In a video shared online, Adeeko could be seen spreading money on his wife has they both danced to a music.

Mr. Adeeko who addressed his wife as his “World Best”, said he woke her up by 3 a.m. to appreciate her for all she has done for him and his children.

He writes;

“I woke her up by 3-am to tell her she’s my world best … now the truth is my slip did not cut … because God did the bet

Who are my? That he is so mindful of me ?

We started in an uncompleted building slept on the ground until now that I am leaving in a completed five bed room duplex .. with so much grace nd mercy of God … we are celebrating 15 yrs plus 6 yrs of courtships..no family member has settled any problem , nor friends nor my father or mother but God all the way … truely it most not be glittered or gold for it to be preserved but GRACE ALL THE WAY … it’s me sensational bamidele … my story nd process was just God alone …

thank you Pastor Hephzihbah for forcing me to marry this girl with so much pressure that almost got me hating you but today my slip no cut she’s just all a man would desire for peace to rain for ever

Thank you Queneth bamidele for all you are to me and my children … if too say the world no we for price you in the billions but thank God am an hair of david”

Watch the video below: