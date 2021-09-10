Friday, September 10, 2021
    Marilyn Ngige Gets Inducted As A Medical Doctor

    Marilyn Ngige, the daughter of Nigeria’s Labour And Employment Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige’s was inducted as a medical doctor today after her graduation from medical school, IgbereTV reports.

    The induction ceremony took place at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

    Sharing the news on Facebook, Uzoma Igbonwa wrote;

    “CONGRATULATIONS!
    CONGRATULATIONS!!
    CONGRATULATIONS!!!

    All hail the latest Doctor of Medicine: DR. MARILYN AZUKA NGIGE, (the daughter of H.E. Sen. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, Onwa, (Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment), who got inducted today as a Medical Doctor.

    The event took place at The Great Hall of the College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

    Congratulations to Dr. Marilyn Azuka Ngige !

    Congratulations to H.E. Sen. Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, his wonderful family and the entire good people of Alor London !!!

    Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, KSC, Okife.
    The President-General of Alor Peoples’ Assembly (APA).”

