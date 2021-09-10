Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    OKITIPUPA: A Town In Nigeria Without Electricity For over 12 Years (Pictures)

    By Naija247news
    0
    12

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    I was on visit to Ondo state in Nigeria recently and i was shocked to hear from the indigenes and residents to hear about this.

    Imagine asking for a cold bottle water or drink and they suddenly start laughing at you.

    As a matter of fact, that’s the fastest way to identify a stranger in OKITIPUPA, ONDO STATE. just request for anything cold or iced.

    To think that this people have a governor, senator, House of Rep Members is very shameful.

    See below video evidence from a resident and pictures of the dilapidated electric poles that ought to be distributing light.

    Shame on their leaders.

    Please share or tag all the appropriate authorities until they fix it.

    Modified: Another Nairalander replied to say it’s even about 16 years. Mehn! The government is wicked!

    PS: I am having issues uploading the video

    Previous articleBoko Haram Displays Custom-Made Innoson Company’s Military Vehicle, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Soldiers (Pics)
    Next articleItuah Ighodalo: Nigerians Must Vote For President Who Truly Cares
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com