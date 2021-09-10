I was on visit to Ondo state in Nigeria recently and i was shocked to hear from the indigenes and residents to hear about this.

Imagine asking for a cold bottle water or drink and they suddenly start laughing at you.

As a matter of fact, that’s the fastest way to identify a stranger in OKITIPUPA, ONDO STATE. just request for anything cold or iced.

To think that this people have a governor, senator, House of Rep Members is very shameful.

See below video evidence from a resident and pictures of the dilapidated electric poles that ought to be distributing light.

Shame on their leaders.

Please share or tag all the appropriate authorities until they fix it.

Modified: Another Nairalander replied to say it’s even about 16 years. Mehn! The government is wicked!

PS: I am having issues uploading the video