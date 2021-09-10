President Buhari: I’m Impressed With Level Of Development In Imo State

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he was impressed with the level of development in Imo State and promised to assist the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, deal with infrastructural deficits of the state.

President Buhari disclosed this while speaking at the Commissioning of the Egbeada-Onitsha bypass road in Owerri, the Imo State capital, assuring that he would wield his power as the president to deal with security breaches in the state.

“I have gone round and I am impressed with what I saw. A society without security and infrastructure will not progress and lucky this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo state.

“I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more,” he said.