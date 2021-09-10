Friday, September 10, 2021
    President Buhari’s Imo Visit: Shehu Sani Reacts As Residents Obey IPOB, Desert Roads

    Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted as Imo residents failed to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Sani lamented that people of the state denied Buhari a colourful reception upon arrival.

    In a series of tweets, the former lawmaker wrote: “Sweetheart in the Heartland; He came with colourful Isiagu, you denied him colourful reception.

    “Buhari in the Heartland of Ndigbo; my friend Mallam Hopullah Uzodinmawy is happy.”

    Buhari had arrived in Imo State earlier on Thursday to commission some projects.

    Following his arrival, streets, banks and schools were deserted by residents of the state.

    This is in line with the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

    IPOB had ordered residents of Imo State to sit-at-home in protest of Buhari’s visit.

    The pro-Biafra group had said the president is not welcome to the state.

