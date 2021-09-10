Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    HealthNews

    UAE lifts ban on entry from Nigeria certain countries for vaccinated residents

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    DUBAI, Sept 10 – The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization could return as of Sept. 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.

    Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on Oct. 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.

    Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

    Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from Sept. 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

    Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

    Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Nick Tattersall

    Previous articleBuhari commends Uzodimma’s initiatives on infrastructure
    Next articleSanwo-Olu receives leadership Governor of the year award
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com