Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Yawi Modu: Soldiers Apprehend High Profile Boko Haram Terrorist On wanted list

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member on wanted list
    in recent raid operations on the terrorists hideouts in parts of the North East.

    The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on
    Thursday in Abuja.

    Nwachukwu said the troops of Sector 2, OPHK, arrested the wanted terrorist, Yawi Modu, and his cohorts along
    Damboa-Wajiroko road.

    He also disclosed that the troops raided the terrorists’ Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States, respectively, during their operations.

    “These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make
    explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture
    of potency.

    “In the sting operation conducted, a total of 281 (50Kg) bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the
    market and two notorious distributors were also arrested.

    “Recall that Urea fertiliser has been banned by Government because of its use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists.

    “The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation,” he said.

    Previous articlePhotos Of President Buhari And South East Leaders In Imo State
    Next articleWhen Ethnicity Is Not A Factor: The Singapore Example As Contrasted With Nigeria
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com