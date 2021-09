The apex court ordered that the runner-up candidate be sworn in if he fulfils the constitutional requirement of getting one quarter of the total votes cast in at least two-third of the local government areas of the state.

Total votes cast: 810,782

APC: 534,541 votes

PDP: 189,452 votes

So PDP must get 202,696 to clinch the governor seat of Zamfara state.

