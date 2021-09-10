Friday, September 10, 2021
    Zenith Bank Pledges National Pride, Unity

    By Naija247news
    By Mary Nnah

    Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank’s Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu has said that the bank is committed to upholding the spirit of national pride and unity.

    This was revealed at an event where the Africa Comedy Academy (AFRICAs) announced the Nigeria’s leading financial institution as the title sponsor for the second edition of its Independence Day Show, Laughter on Lockdown, the first and only entertainment variety show to be broadcast live to over 10 million people in 52 countries in Africa.

    According to Onyeagwu, our collective essence as Nigerians shows that despite our differences, we are determined to remain united as a nation.

    He said, “we are renowned for creating value for our customers and the Laughter on Lockdown show presents a light-hearted opportunity for us to remind everyone what being a Nigerian truly means.”

    Onyeagwu stressed further that Zenith bank remains focused on providing superior customer experiences through its commitment to global best practices as well as leveraging technology and our expertise to improve our service offerings.

    Abdulqadr Otaru, convener of Laughter on Lockdown said, “The ultimate goal of the event is to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and to renew hope for Nigerians home and abroad through humour and entertainment. The show was conceived to celebrate our uniqueness as Nigerians on the Nigerian Independence Day.

    “Hosted by the multi-talented Seyi Awolowo, Laughter on Lockdown II is scheduled to hold in Lagos on Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary, 1st October 2021 and will be streamed live on VeVo via YouTube. Viewers can look forward to the hilarious comedy sketches of SeyiLaw, Deeone, Aproko, Destalker, SLK and the impeccable musical stylings of The CaveMen and Afro R n’ B pioneer Faze.

    “The Laughter on Lockdown Independence Day Show, is brought to you by the Africa Comedy Academy, an indigenous company with a focus on Africa and beyond, is supported by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. All COVID-19 guidelines by the NCDC and the Lagos State Safety Commission will be strictly observed during the event.

    “Zenith Bank has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service offering, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

    The bank has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

    The Bank places a premium on its core business strategy anchored on People, Technology and Service, to create value for its numerous clients, “he said.

