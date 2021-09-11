Saturday, September 11, 2021
    Ex-Ganduje’s Aide, Tanko-Yakasai Supports Wike On VAT Collection

    By Naija247news
    Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, former media aide of Kano State governor, Umar Ganduja has indicated his support for the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who has been fighting for his state revenue agency to collect the Value Added Tax in his state.

    On his social media page, he said, “Any northerner that’s attacking Wike on this VAT issue does not mean well for his region. On this, I’m with Wike 100%. It’s time we look inwards & do some soul searching on how to revive our economic status in this country. To me, this is a wake-up call to Arewa leaders & followers.”

