Oyinlola eyes PDP chair as party picks Mark for BoT chairmanship

Former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has been tipped to replace embattled Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October 30 National Convention.

According to THEWILL, various interest groups in the main opposition, who have agreed to sink their differences and support Oyinlola’s candidature following ongoing negotiations and the politician’s national appeal.

His emergence came on the heels of a meeting of the National Executive Council, NEC, held in Abuja on Thursday, which effectively sealed the fate of the embattled ex-National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Oyinlola is also said to be propped by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

69 year old Oyinlọla was worn in on May 29, 2003 as the governor of Osun State. He was re-elected in 2007 under the auspices of PDP, until the Court of Appeal nullified his election in November 2010 in favour of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of the Action Congress (AC).

Meanwhile, a former senate president, David Mark has also been tipped to emerge as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Although consultations are still ongoing, it was gathered that party leaders are zeroing down on him considering his track record of service and commitment to the party both in and out of office, Punch is reporting.

A top-ranking member of the party leadership who craved anonymity said, “We are in the process of rebuilding our brand and sacrifices will have to be made by all of us for us to succeed.

Earlier, the National Executive Committee of the party, ratified the appointment of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as Chairman, 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee.

The NEC also approved the appointment of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, as Deputy Chairman while Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is to serve as Secretary of the committee, according to Punch.

It also appointed Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, as Chairman and Secretary of the zoning committee respectively.