Pathologists Finally Conduct Autopsy On Olajide Sowore’s Corpse

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed that pathologists have now been granted permission to conduct investigation on the corpse of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore.

Sowore explained that his brother was killed by bandits on Saturday, September 4 near Okada in Edo State by herdsmen/kidnappers while he was returned from Igbinedion University in Edo State.

The government tried to frustrate him in the investigation of the cause of death of his brother, but they have finally given the greenlight for the post mortem to happen.

Sowore wrote: “Finally, a team of Pathologists are conducting an autopsy on the corpse of my brother, Olajide Sowore, who was casually murdered on Saturday . The internment of his remains will follow at Kiribo soon as autopsy is completed. Thank you ALL!,”

As a way of showing his gratitude to Nigerians for the love shown him at a time of difficulty, he has thanked everyone for their support and solidarity.

He wrote: “Thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.

“I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.

“We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian govt officials promising to ‘apprehend’ my brother’s killers, we are not aware any security agency/ies carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.

“It is not as if we expect anything from the failed system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters.

“We will keep the public updated with progress regarding funeral arrangements.