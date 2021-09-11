It has come to our knowledge based on intelligence reports that Igbos who hate IPOB and are desperate for presidential/gubernatorial political positions are those burning properties of Biafrans every Monday to discredit IPOB.

udele1, oyigboupdate, Anambra1stson, Anambra1stSon, Oyigboupdate etc are culprits in all these mayhem just because they feel IPOB calls for peaceful election boycott runs contrary to their political interests.

Very soon, their political godfathers will be tracked and made public.

No IPOB member will disobey the instructions of IPOB DOS and Simon Ekpa who have canceled Monday sit at home and are identifying & paying those whose properties were destroyed in the first sit at home.