Saturday, September 11, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Revealed: Anti-IPOB Igbos Are Those Burning Properties On Mondays To Discredit IPOB

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    It has come to our knowledge based on intelligence reports that Igbos who hate IPOB and are desperate for presidential/gubernatorial political positions are those burning properties of Biafrans every Monday to discredit IPOB.

    udele1, oyigboupdate, Anambra1stson, Anambra1stSon, Oyigboupdate etc are culprits in all these mayhem just because they feel IPOB calls for peaceful election boycott runs contrary to their political interests.

    Very soon, their political godfathers will be tracked and made public.

    No IPOB member will disobey the instructions of IPOB DOS and Simon Ekpa who have canceled Monday sit at home and are identifying & paying those whose properties were destroyed in the first sit at home.

    Previous articleOsinbajo, Sultan, Eminent Nigerians Proffer Solutions to Nations Current Political Crisis
    Next articleVAT: Wike Started A Revolution, Restructuring Has Begun — Adegboruwa
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com