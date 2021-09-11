Saturday, September 11, 2021
    See How ESN Destroyed Okada Of Igbo People Over Buhari Lockdown

    By Naija247news
    So yesterday as we all know IPOB ordered a lockdown of the entire south east region especially Imo state which the president was visiting. Well since they couldn’t attack the president they had to attack soft targets which are the markets women and they burnt a female motorcycle, destroyed some perishable goods like tomatoes. As you can hear from the person making the video this is happening at Eke Amandugba market as they were destroying poor people’s business while enforcing their lockdown.

