Soludo’s Politics Of Poverty, Market Photoshoot And Anambra 2021

Nigerian politicians, in a build-up to the 2015 general elections, unveiled a yet to be matched sophistry in any electioneering campaign since the amalgamation of 1914.

They christened it connecting to the poor masses but over the years Nigerians have acceded that these political gimmicks are the basest of mockery to their sensibilities.

Nigerians watched the theatre of the absurd; from the pap drinking Ortom of Benue to the ‘ponmo’ buying Fayose of Ekiti. Imolites laughed to smithereens as they watched Rochas bottle feed babies while roasting yellow corn by the roadside.

Who would forget the corn eating duo of Oshiomole and Obaseki. And how Atiku gulped down sachets of pure water while eating from rusted aluminium plates made the comedy bearable.

Granted, these were theatrics they needed to display to prove they were felt what the masses were passing through but over the years , the policy thrust they unleashed after winning these elections have left Nigerians poorer. Politicians engaging in these shows of public sympathy after 2015 are regarded as retrogressive.

On Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, when I saw pictures of him warming up to indigent market women at Oye Afuzor market in Isuofia and buying their wares, the emotions I went through in seconds were revulsion, disappointment, shame and exasperation.

For a man of his standing to still play such politics of deprivation and public sympathy is way too low.

Chukwuma Soludo is an economics professor and a former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the University of Cambridge, the Brookings Institution, the University of Warwick, and the University of Oxford as well as a visiting professor at Swarthmore College (USA).

He has also worked as a consultant for a number of international organisations, including The World Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Soludo is a core professional in the business of macroeconomics.

With his wealth of earned experiences , one expects the prof not to run campaigns like illiterates.

In a time when the world leaders are utilizing advanced technology, and bringing up topnotch ideas to solve problems for their people, a Professor of Economics is employing Photo ups with market women as a campaign strategy.

As a world renowned economist, it would be bearable watching him bring in facilitators teach these indigent women how to scale their businesses, register cooperatives and structure their businesses to be able to access local grants.

Soludo should quit using the tricks of Toronto-certificate holders. True Governance supercedes politics of poverty. He is not giving the Anambra people hope- nothing new.

Precedence validates promises. Anambra people are entitled to electricity, clean water, skills, jobs, security, education and healthcare. Campaigns and policy thrust of subsequent governments in the state should centre on that .

Not photo ops with market women. How are we sure that the same market he campaigned in would not be marked for demolition immediately he wins the government.

In my brutally honest opinion, I think Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo should withdraw from the present Anambra guber-race ,go back to the drawing board preferably under the tutelage of Prof Kingsley Moghalu and launch again in 2025.

Anambra deserves sterling leadership and not the a garden egg governor.