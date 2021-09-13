APC Fixes October 2 To Conduct State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, October 2 to conduct its state congresses across the country.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the party’s leadership has scheduled Wednesday to commence the sale of forms for the exercise.

On July 31, the ruling party held its ward congresses in various states in the country.

However, the exercise did not take place in Bayelsa and Imo States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Another important exercise in the build-up to the APC’s national elective convention is the local government area congress.

The party’s leadership had appointed Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, alongside others to take over the affairs of the party following the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NWC, led by former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was dissolved after a protracted leadership crisis.

Following the dissolution, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had directed the caretaker committee to organise a convention to elect substantive national officers of the party.

But the decision to appoint Buni as the chairman of the caretaker committee was recently contested by some persons who argued that as an elective officeholder, he cannot take charge of the party’s leadership.