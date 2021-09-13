Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Biggest Industrial estate in Southeast located in Ogbaru, Anambra state (video&photos)

    Harbour industrial estate is the largest industrial layout in Anambra state, Anambra host four industrial cluster Harbour industrial layout Ogbaru/Onitsha, Nnewi industrial city, Ogunike industrial layout, Agu Awka industrial layout, Harbour industrial in Ogbaru local government area in Anambra State, Ogbaru has a Nigerian naval base, a federal road underconstruction leading to Rivers State, Ogbaru is a projected link road to other parts of the southeast and south zones of Nigeria with construction of more inland link roads and the construction of a Second Niger bridge.
