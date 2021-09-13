Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Bukola Saraki’s Daughter Teniayo Bags A Degree From London University (Photos)

    By Naija247news
    Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Teniayo Saraki has graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), United Kingdom, WonderTV Media reports.

    Mrs Toyin Saraki disclosed this on her Instagram page. graduated with a second-class upper degree in international relations.


    She wrote:
    “For the journey of prayers and nurturing our tiny under-2kg NICU neonates to the first day of nursery class at St Mary’s School, Agba Dam, Ilorin, to a 2:1 without interruption, yet with so much laughter, love and joy with every milestone along the way, we are super-thankful to celebrate Teniayo’s graduation and LSE BSc Hons International Relations achievement!”

