Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Fatai Buhari Visits Tinubu In London

    By Naija247news
    AbdulFatai Buhari, lawmaker representing Oyo North senatorial district for the second consecutive term has visited recuperating national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the United Kingdom.

    OYOINSIGHT.COM learnt that the Ogbomoso-born politician, who once represented Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire federal constituency between 2003 and 2007, visited last week.

    The former special adviser on water resources and later commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters under the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, is an ally of Remi Tinubu (Lagos Central), wife of the former Lagos governor.
    https://oyoinsight.com/photos-fatai-buhari-visits-tinubu-in-london/

