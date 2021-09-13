After running Edo State for about a year without a cabinet, Governor Godwin Obaseki has hinted that he would unveil his commissioners in “a couple of days.”

He attributed the delay in the formation of his cabinet to his defection from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party shortly before the last Edo state governorship election, which he won.

Obaseki, represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, spoke after being conferred with the award of ‘Politician of the Year,’ during the Leadership Newspapers Conference and Awards ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Saturday.

The event was with the theme, “National and regional insecurity: The role of political and non-political actors in stabilisation and consensus building.”

He said, “Ours has been a build-up to an uncommon election. The issue of being in the APC before we moved to the PDP are well documented and don’t need further explanation. But in the next couple of days, the cabinet will be announced.

“The only way we can repay for all the votes we got in the last election is to perform better than we did in the first tenure. For us, it is the sign of recognition of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people because the people are at the centre of everything and we appreciate the LEADERSHIP Group.

“Five years ago if anyone had predicted that Governor Godwin Obaseki would win an award for being Politician of the Year, I think nobody would believe it and we give thanks to God Almighty.

“And the people of Edo State thank the Leadership Group for this honour, we appreciate it. And for Godwin Obaseki, he’s driven by the new lessons of governance, which is service to the people and the only way that he can say thank you for this award is by doing more for the people of the state.”