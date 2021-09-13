Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Governor Obiano Visits Ajasa Market, Onitsha, Observes Compliance To Government Directive

    By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

    Traders at Ajasa Market, Onitsha came out to trade today in line with Anambra state government directive.

    Governor Willie Obiano accompanied by members of the State Executive Council visited the market and encouraged them to continue to make their daily living without fear of molestation by any individual or group.

    It is worthy of note that the Governor grew up and lived at number 13, now number 11 Ajasa street with his parents for thirty years.

