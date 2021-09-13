Governor Uzodimma urges Imo people to ignore sit-at-home order

…Warms petroleum marketers to stop punishing Imo residents

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has urged the people of the State to ignore the sit-at-home rumour and go about their normal businesses, saying that those behind the order and rumours have been identified and will soon be arrested and arraigned.

The Governor gave the assurance while addressing the congregation after Sunday Church Service at the Government House Chapel Owerri.

He thanked the good people of Imo State who supported and contributed to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari last week when he visited Imo State.

To those who worked to sabotage the visit, the Governor wished them well but urged all to “search their consciences in whatever they do.”

Addressing the hardship Imo people and residents are being subjected to by the oil marketers, the Governor requested the petroleum marketers to immediately revert to normal price for petroleum products in the State, “as government will not continue to fold its arms and watch them mete out hardship on the people while they sell their products as black market.”

The Governor warned that henceforth, “any filling station caught selling their products in black market will not only be sealed” but will “make sure the licenses of such filling stations are revoked.”

Governor Uzodimma added that government had set-up a Taskforce to go round the State to identify and not only seal all filling stations cut in the act, but to arrest and make them face the full weight of the law.

He emphasized that “government cannot be complacent while her citizens suffer unwarranted and untold hardship.”

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to explain that those who escaped from the jail break earlier this year are on the prowl again, now resorting to kidnapping.

He informed that government and the security agencies are on top of the matter, assuring that soon those involved in the nefarious activities will be brought to book.

The governor reiterated his firm believe in doing the right thing based on the vow he has taken before his Creator (God Almighty).

To that effect, the Governor noted that he has come to serve and do things that are for the betterment of Imo people and not to share Imo patrimony with few friends and cronies, no matter how close.

His words: “There is no need pretending, or eye-service. Hypocrisy is very bad and mediocrity is even worse.”

He said he will be only disposed to doing the right thing at all times.

He warned that everything is not politics, “If we drag politics into some institutions like education and health they are bound to suffer. The overall objective of his administration is anchored on opportunity cost and scale of preference, as the State must be rescued.”

Present at the service were the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon .Paul Emeziem and Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Senator representing Imo North at the National Assembly, Senator Frank Ibezim, former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr Ebere Udeagu, members of the State Expanded Executive Council, traditional rulers and other dignatories from In State.