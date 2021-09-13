Gunmen Invades Imo School, Chase Students Out And Set Motorbikes On Fire

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday stormed the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba. Local Government Area of Imo state and stopped students from taking their examination.

Our correspondent gathered that the students were preparing to take the English papers in the ongoing Junior Secondary School Examination before the gunmen stormed their school and dispersed them.

Both teachers and students ran helter skelter as the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to disperse them.

The gunmen set ablaze some motorcycles belonging to some of the staff and students.

Although there were no report of casualties, a viral video of the incident showed the students and staff shouting and running for their lives.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comments.

IPOB had declared every Monday as sit-at-home to drum support for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing some charges before an Abuja High Court.

Apart from Monday, the sit-at-home is expected to continue on Tuesday as Kanu is expected to make an appearance in court.

Apart from Mondays, the group also declared sit-at-home any day Kanu is to appear in court.