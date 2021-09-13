IPOB Declares Sit-at-home To Commemorate Military Invasion Of Kanu’s Home

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared tomorrow, Tuesday 14th September 2021 sit-at-home in commemoration of the victims killed during the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s country home in Afaraukwu, Ibeku in Abia State by the military on September 14, 2017.

According to the report by The Sun, this was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful urge people of the South East to remain indoors to honour the victims said to be over 28.

The statement reads, “We advise all Biafrans both men and women to stay indoors tomorrow as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines. We must not fail to remember the supreme sacrifices of these great freedom seekers. Nothing done to honour them should be considered too much for they have watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has also made a lot of sacrifice for the restoration of Biafra. So, all of us must be prepared to play our roles to accomplish this great task. Biafra independence is a mandate that we must live to accomplish.

“We won’t be deterred by the killings of Biafra agitators by Nigeria compromised security agencies who cannot confront Fulani bandits and herdsmen rampaging the country. They derive pleasure in killing and torturing innocent people agitating for their freedom while fleeing from real terrorists.”

It is unclear how this fresh sit-at-home order will be enforced with state governments of the east strongly clamping down on IPOB members and the enforcement of the previous order.

The Abia state government recently issued a statement sternly warning against the enforcement of any sit-at-home order while his Imo state counterpart has urged its citizens to disregard any sit-at-home order.