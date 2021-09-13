Nobody Safe In Nigeria – Lamido Laments After Meeting Obasanjo

Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido on Sunday said no one is safe in Nigeria.

He spoke at a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his OOPL Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital.

Lamido said the country is bleeding and appealed to Obasanjo to continue to contribute his quota to peace and unity.

“How do we remain safe is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country. Nobody is safe again.

‘Imagine, kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country? Who is safe again? he queried.

Lamido said his visit to the ex-leader was normal and that he met him “in a very high spirit and good health”.

“He told me that he’s now ageing and I responded that he’s not. We still need him in this country.

“He said, Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria. That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in Nigeria.

“We discussed a number of issues, particularly on Nigeria that he so loved. No matter how down we go, we’ll rise again”, he added.