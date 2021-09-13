Shame On Govs Who Are Helpless Without Federal Allocation – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All
Progressives Congress (APC), in
Adamawa State, Abdullahi Musa
has said it is a shame that some
governors cannot do anything in
their state without federal allocation from Abuja.
Abdullahi said in a press
interview in Yola that governors
routinely wait for handouts from
Abuja instead of sourcing their
funds from within.
He said Adamawa State in
particular is an eldorado of
agriculture, among other
endowments, richly blessed that it
can grow virtually every crop, in
addition to vast cattle and poultry
resources, all of which can be
harnessed for radically improved
internally generated revenue
(IGR).
He added that the leadership of
Adamawa State should be
ashamed to have to go to Abuja
for money before they doing
anything.
“We need to develop our
capacity. We must develop our
human capital. We must look
inward. We make less than N1
billion internally generated revenue
monthly. It’s a shame when we
are so blessed with so many
things,” he said.
He added that Adamawa State
has the busiest airport in the
North outside Kano and would do
well if it floats an airline.
“Our people must see that this
airport, the Yola Internation
Airport, can generate much
money. We have hydro resources,
the Kiri Dam is there in Shelleng
LGA. We have farmlands.
Look at the rice revolution in
Kebbi. We have rice belts here to
grow more rice than Kebbi. We
are not doing this. We sit down
instead and wait for Buhari’s
money every month,” the APC
governorship aspirant said.
