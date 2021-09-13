Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Shame On Govs Who Are Helpless Without Federal Allocation – APC Chieftain

    A Chieftain of the All
    Progressives Congress (APC), in
    Adamawa State, Abdullahi Musa
    has said it is a shame that some
    governors cannot do anything in
    their state without federal allocation from Abuja.

    Abdullahi said in a press
    interview in Yola that governors
    routinely wait for handouts from
    Abuja instead of sourcing their
    funds from within.

    He said Adamawa State in
    particular is an eldorado of
    agriculture, among other
    endowments, richly blessed that it
    can grow virtually every crop, in
    addition to vast cattle and poultry
    resources, all of which can be
    harnessed for radically improved
    internally generated revenue
    (IGR).

    He added that the leadership of
    Adamawa State should be
    ashamed to have to go to Abuja
    for money before they doing
    anything.

    “We need to develop our
    capacity. We must develop our
    human capital. We must look
    inward. We make less than N1
    billion internally generated revenue
    monthly. It’s a shame when we
    are so blessed with so many
    things,” he said.

    He added that Adamawa State
    has the busiest airport in the
    North outside Kano and would do
    well if it floats an airline.

    “Our people must see that this
    airport, the Yola Internation
    Airport, can generate much
    money. We have hydro resources,
    the Kiri Dam is there in Shelleng
    LGA. We have farmlands.

    Look at the rice revolution in
    Kebbi. We have rice belts here to
    grow more rice than Kebbi. We
    are not doing this. We sit down
    instead and wait for Buhari’s
    money every month,” the APC
    governorship aspirant said.

    Source https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/13/shame-on-govs-who-are-helpless-without-federal-allocation-apc-chieftain/

