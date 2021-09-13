A Chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), in

Adamawa State, Abdullahi Musa

has said it is a shame that some

governors cannot do anything in

their state without federal allocation from Abuja.

Abdullahi said in a press

interview in Yola that governors

routinely wait for handouts from

Abuja instead of sourcing their

funds from within.

He said Adamawa State in

particular is an eldorado of

agriculture, among other

endowments, richly blessed that it

can grow virtually every crop, in

addition to vast cattle and poultry

resources, all of which can be

harnessed for radically improved

internally generated revenue

(IGR).

He added that the leadership of

Adamawa State should be

ashamed to have to go to Abuja

for money before they doing

anything.

“We need to develop our

capacity. We must develop our

human capital. We must look

inward. We make less than N1

billion internally generated revenue

monthly. It’s a shame when we

are so blessed with so many

things,” he said.

He added that Adamawa State

has the busiest airport in the

North outside Kano and would do

well if it floats an airline.

“Our people must see that this

airport, the Yola Internation

Airport, can generate much

money. We have hydro resources,

the Kiri Dam is there in Shelleng

LGA. We have farmlands.

Look at the rice revolution in

Kebbi. We have rice belts here to

grow more rice than Kebbi. We

are not doing this. We sit down

instead and wait for Buhari’s

money every month,” the APC

governorship aspirant said.

Source https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/13/shame-on-govs-who-are-helpless-without-federal-allocation-apc-chieftain/