Last week, the Nigeria equity market traded negatively as sell-off sentiment dominated the five trading sessions of the week.

The market declined 0.86% following price depreciation Financial and Oil& Gas sectors.

Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 338.23 basis points, representing a decrease of 0.86% to close at 38,921.78, while the Market Capitalization lost ₦176.74 billion, representing a decline of 0.86%, to close at ₦20.28 trillion.