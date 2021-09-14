Governor David Nweze Umahi has congratulated Reverend Father Abraham Nwali on his inauguration as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South East Zone, Naija247news reports.

Governor Umahi made the commendation during the inauguration of the new Executive of the association on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021.

He commended the new Chairman for his remarkable efforts in his administration as the Special Adviser on Welfare and Religion Matters and expressed hope that he would also bring his ingenuity to bear in the Leadership of CAN, South East Zone.

“I want to appeal to the body of Christ, if we want to succeed, we can not depart from the culture of our people. The Governors, they have good intentions, the President has good intentions but we can not be everywhere at the same time, so I want to appeal to you, can we integrate the challenges we are facing today in our ecumenism.

“I continue to insist that the Christian Leaders can turn around the fate of this Country. Our faith is being challenged now and if we can come together to pray for the affairs of this Nation, we can surmount our challenges.

“I have never seen where people bring war to themselves, so I plead to the Christian body to announce to the people the dangers of what they are bringing to themselves. We continue to preach to allow the Federal Government to collect VAT and share, I want to commend the CAN in Ebonyi State, you have done something more difficult than the task we have now and we are rest assured that you can stop the sit at home in Ebonyi State.”

The Governor also announced the donation of a brand new V6 Jeep to the new Chairman and a take-off grant.

The National President of CAN, Reverend Dr. Sampson Ayokunle commended Governor David Nweze Umahi for the construction of the Christian Ecumenical Centre which he said is better than the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja in terms of modern facilities.

Speaking on the topic, “Engaging The Grace Of God For Impactful Leadership”, the National President charged the newly elected to see their emergence as a call to service to God and humanity.

He described Governor Umahi as a man who has made an impact that would be remembered for eternity.

“Governor Umahi will come to Aso Rock Villa Abuja to replicate his good works, he has done well.”

Responding, the newly elected Chairman of CAN, South East Zone, Reverend Father Abraham Nwali thanked God for his emergence and pledged to work hard to justify the honour bestowed on them.

He commended Governor David Nweze Umahi for his support to CAN and the entire body of Christ in Ebonyi State and the Southeast Zone.

The Secretary of CAN, South East Zone, Very Reverend Jonathan Agbo said the election of the new Executive followed due process and accommodated all interests.

“This present Executive which democratically emerged on the 10th of June 2021 at the Hallowed Ground of St Luke’s Anglican Church Ogui-Nike, Enugu has men of impeachable character, wisdom, and God-fearing in its train. They include; Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali of the CSN as the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Scamb C. Nwokolo of CAIC as the Vice-Chairman Ven. Jonathan C. Agbo of the CCN as the Secretary, Rev. Amb. Joseph Nwibo of TEKAN/ECWA as the Asst. Secretary and Bishop Dr. Anayo Ernest lloh of CPFN/PFNas the Treasurer.”