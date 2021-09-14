Olisa Metuh Organizes Kuje Prison Football Competition (Pictures) by HowManGoDo: 1:23pm

Former PDP spokesperson, Chief Olisa Metuh, has on Saturday put smile on the faces of Kuje prison inmates.

Chief Olisah Metuh, via his foundation, Legend Golden Care Foundation, which he chairs, has before now been doing charity works such as orphan aid, scholarship to indigent students, among many other acts of philantropy.

However, his prison experience birthed an initiative of the Foundation which is primarily focused on helping indigent inmates with the provision of probono legal services, rehabilitation and reintegration into the society as well as giving aids to the families of those in prisons.

Moreso, as part of its activities to put smiles and elate the spirit of the inmates beyond the walls of the prison, Legend Golden Care Foundation Foundation has fully taken over the sponsorship and organisation of a football league in Kuje prison.

According to Metuh, the Kuje prison football competition courtesy of his Foundation’s initiative, Beyond The Walls Initiative, shall henceforth be an annual event, with the maiden edition which held on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

On Seeing Olisa Metuh, the inmates were excited and full of life. The prison yard erupted like a mini-festival, as he received reverberating welcome from them. “Akajugo Nnewi” rented the air in the prison environ as the inmates chanted Olisa Metuh’s traditional title (Akajugo Nnewi).

The sight and the reaction by the prison inmates showed that Metuh has been able to, before now, touch their lives in very special ways and they have become fond of him in the proces. His kind gestures have become a source of hope for them.

The moral from the visit, is that it is good to be good and it is good to do good in all places anyone finds himself or herself.

Metuh declared that the Beyond The Walls Initiative competition as sponsored by his Foundation, Legend Golden Care Foundation, will henceforth be hel dacross all the correctional facilities in the FCT as an annual event. According to Metuh, the initiative will cover both the male and female inmates.

“The essence is to give the inmates an avenue to exercise their bodies. It also is to give the inmates hope that they can become better persons in the society”, Metuh said.

Via the initiative, Metuh will also be giving the highest rate of probono services ever heard of in Abuja and in Nigeria. The idea is to give inmates who cannot afford legal representation, free legal representation. This way, he will be able to help the wrongly jailed inmates, get justice.

The teams that emerged first, second and third in the football tournament were all given prizes. In addition, the first three highest goalscorers were given prizes. Prizes were also given to the best three players in the tournament.

Chief Metuh commended the Federal Government for coming up with enabling environment at correctional centres, such that can help sharpen the minds of the prison inmates, as well as boosting their individual wellbeing.

He further noted that the activities help in training the minds of the prison inmates, such that they are imbued with what it takes to be better persons in the society at the end of their time in prison.

Chief Metuh used the opportunity to encourage public spirited Nigerians to show more concern and empathy to those in prison as there are many who are unjustly incarcerated.

Indeed, Chief Metuh made the day of the Kuje prison inmates and they are indeed full of thanks, appreciation and hope.