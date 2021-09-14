Ahmed Lawan, Adamawa All Progressives Congress (APC) pioneer organising Secretary has declared his intention to go for the state Chairman of the party.

Lawan in a press statement described himself a grounded grassroots politician who knows the nitty gritty of the Adamawa politics that can consolidate winnings at electable positions in 2023.

“I am sure you will agree with me that since the establishment of the APC chapter in Adamawa State I am the most consistent positive voice either promoting the party or defending it. I have never shied away from talking for the party in the media or at public functions. I am not just a loyal party member, an official of the party but a voice of courage and strength for the party.

“Over the past few days I have evaluated my role within the party in the state especially the years I spent as the state Organizing secretary. I believe I have discharged my self creditably. Now is the time to move a step further.” Lawan said

Ahmed continue to say his intention to declare his interest to contest the post of state Chairman of APC Adamawa State chapter it is because he has what it takes to hold the office for victory.

“I have the knowledge, the experience, the grassroots connection, and the deep understanding of party ethos, values, constitution and manifesto as well as the interests of our members.

” It might interest you to know that as the pioneer State organizing secretary I have diligently served the interest of building a cohesive and robust party at both the state and the National level with the clear view of serving Nigerians. The capacity and the capabilities lying in me to take our party to the next level it is due and ripe at the moment to manifest. This means that im on a set target, a winning agent of good change in the interest of our party.

“Being a party man with quite a lot of grassroots political experience, it’s no doubt that I Ahmed Lawan if the mandate of taking the lead of our party is being entrusted to me, I will no doubt and certainly consolidate the party’s giants strides of successes.

“May I, however, call on all relevant party stakeholders at all levels to see my motive from the angle of a better idea that comes to salvage the party. I’m a candidate that will unite and build a cohesive party that will restore our winning streak and save us from situations leading to losing elections again in this state.

“I will make sure I mend the fences and build a grassroots engagement party, I will make the party a community base of unity of purpose with a burning desire to win the coming elections in the coming electioneering year.

“Unity has been our lacking ingredients in Adamawa state, of course, the crux of the matter that led to the party losing many elections in the state, including the gubernatorial seat. This I assure my party kinsmen it is going to be a thing of the past.

“It is for the above reasons that I AHMED LAWAN decided to contest the office of state chairmanship of All progressive congress in Adamawa state. May God help me and all of us succeed in the best interest of our state and our people.” He said