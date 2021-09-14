The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to close ranks among disgruntled members of the party has

named a National Reconciliation Committee.

The nine-member committee is chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu with Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo as the secretary.

The National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe who made this known in a statement on Tuesday said the date for the inauguration of the committee will be announced later.

The full list of the committee members are:

1. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu – Chairman

2. Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo – Secretary

3. Sen. George Akume

4. H.E. Sullivan Chime

5. H.E. Ali Saad Birnin kudu

6. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

7. Alh. Suleiman Argungu

8. Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule

9. Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the date for its State Congresses across the country.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John

Akpanudoedehe, made this known in a terse statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the state congresses has been slated for Saturday, October 2, 2021, adding that the party would commence the sale of nomination forms on Wednesday.

The APC scribe advised all interested aspirants to purchase their forms in the various state APC Secretariats, saying that if they are denied, they are at liberty to approach the National Headquarters to obtain the report.

Naija News recalls that the party held its Ward congresses on July 31 and local government congresses on September 4.