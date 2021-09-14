Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

    Banking and Industrial Goods Sectors Halt Losing Streak as NGX-ASI gain

    Investors on the Nigeria equity market halt the six consecutive trading days decline with a marginal growth of 0.01 percent, following the price appreciation in VITAFOAM, WAPCO, ZENITHBANK and 11 others.

    In summary, the All-Share Index rose by 4.88bps, representing a 0.01 percent increase to close at 38,920.50. While the Market Capitalization gained ₦2.54 bn, representing a growth of 0.01 percent to close at ₦20.278 trillion.

    → In the meantime, the market activities were mixed, as the total volume traded rose by 13.62 percent, while the total value traded dipped by 25.63 percent. A total of 22.48 million units of shares valued at ₦1.88 billion were traded in 3,376 deals.

    WEMABANK led the traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 20.47 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by ACCESS (12.36%), UBA (7.78%), MBENEFIT (7.55%), and FIDELITYBK (8.48%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

    While, ACCESS emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 14.02 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

    → UPDC led the advancers’ table with price appreciation of 9.93 percent, trailed closely by ACADEMY (8.33%), VITAFOAM (3.88%), WAPCO (2.27%), HONYFLOUR (1.82%), FIDELITYBK (1.67%), UCAP (0.62%), ZENITHBANK (0.42%), FLOURMILL (0.35%) and 5 others.

    On the other hand, SOVRENINS topped the decliners’ chart as its share price declined by 7.41 percent to close at ₦0.25, as UACN (-4.85%), AFRIPRUD (-3,17%), DANGSUGAR (-1.70%), WEMABANK (-1.30%), TRANSCORP (-1.10%), UBA (-0.65%) and GTCO (-0.37%) amongst others also decline in price.

    However, the market breadth closed negatively, recording 14 gainers and 21 losers.

