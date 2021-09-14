BREAKING: Thunder Strikes Magistrate Court In Ikom

Judicial officers, lawyers, and practitioners in the judiciary are currently in shock after thunder struck Court 3 of the Chief Magistrate Court in the Ikom Magisterial district of Cross River State.

Ikom is a commercial town in central Cross River and is located nearly 205 kilometres north of the southern port city of Calabar, which is the State’s capital.

And, upon resumption of sitting on Monday, thunder struck the Court building, forcing the Court session to stall.

Cases listed in the cause list for the day have been put on hold, and witnesses say the Registrar suggested that the Judiciary headquarters in Calabar should be informed before any other action is taken.

A witness told CrossRiverWatch that there are fears the thunder impacted on the frail and old building, which may lead to its collapse.

Preliminary checks show that the Court is presided over by His Worship, Solomon Ikongshul.

More details later…