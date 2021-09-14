Tuesday, September 14, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Buhari Has Handed Over Nigeria To Bandits & Terrorists – Deji Adeyanju

    By Naija247news
    0
    11

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Buhari has technically handed over Nigeria to terrorists groups. The takeover of a military base yesterday in Zamfara confirms this.

    He is not interested in fighting insecurity but critics and the opposition.

    He hates IPOB & Oduduwa agitators so much but pampers terrorists. You will all see how the president will deploy 30,000 soldiers & police in an attempt to rig the Anambra elections but he ignores all the security challenges in the North.

    These bandits have brought down a military jet & killed many soldiers & citizens but he is not concerned.

    Deji Adeyanju

    Previous articlePlateau, Benue: Gunmen Kill 44, Youths Deposit Corpses At Government House
    Next articleBandits Capture Nigerian Military Base In Zamfara, Kill 12 Officers
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com