Buhari Has Handed Over Nigeria To Bandits & Terrorists – Deji Adeyanju

Buhari has technically handed over Nigeria to terrorists groups. The takeover of a military base yesterday in Zamfara confirms this.

He is not interested in fighting insecurity but critics and the opposition.

He hates IPOB & Oduduwa agitators so much but pampers terrorists. You will all see how the president will deploy 30,000 soldiers & police in an attempt to rig the Anambra elections but he ignores all the security challenges in the North.

These bandits have brought down a military jet & killed many soldiers & citizens but he is not concerned.

Deji Adeyanju