Father Ejike Mbaka prophecies for September

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Minister, Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has released prophetic declarations for the month of September.

The Enugu based clergyman is known for his accurate but controversial prediction of events. Vanguard Community report

Recall that Father Mbaka, who was suspended for 30 days, was banned from talking about politics while in the pulpit by the Catholic leadership.

That has not stopped the fiery prophet from releasing prophecies and declarations on his Facebook page and during sermons.

In fresh declarations for September posted on his Facebook page, Mbaka declared that “any satanic chain holding your family must break” in Jesus name.

Your relative that is outside the country for so many years must come back with joy all over him or her in Jesus name.”