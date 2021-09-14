Five Nigerian Activists who Championed the Free Sheikh Zakzaky Campaign

As we celebrate the historic court victory of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, we should remember five (5) prominent Nigerian Activists that gave their everything for his freedom.

Their Names:

1) Professor Chidi OdinKalu @ChidiOdinkalu

2)Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji

3) Ndi Kato @YarKafanchan

4) Dr. John Danfulani @john_danfulani

5) Omoyele Sowore @YeleSowore

The Daily Sit-in protest that Activist Deji Adeyanju and his Concerned Nigeria group organized at the Unity Fountain in Abuja was a turning point in the struggle for Free Sheikh Zakzaky campaign. Members of the Movement, Sheikh Abdulrahman Yola, Dr. Shuaibu Musa and Hajj Gamawa were constantly and consistently present at the Unity Fountain.

Sister Ndi, Deji and Danfulani were regularly present in peaceful #FreeZakzaky, Ashura procession and Arbaeen Walk. In some of these programs and activities, heavily-armed soldiers and police came out shooting with live ammunition.

It is important to note that these 5 Activists are Christians but they stood with Truth and Justice despite the fact that they received death threats on multiple occasions. President Buhari’s Elite presidential guard commander bluntly told Deji Adeyanju that “Shiites are infidels (so they should be slaughtered)”.

On all their multiple social media platforms they were daily active for the freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky and justice for victims of the #ZariaGenocide. They used their money to fund all their activism for this Just cause.

In the African tradition, I kneel and say ‘Thank You”!. God will reward you abundantly.

Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com

Elbinawi.