Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen were said to have invaded Apiye Jim Village in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 12 persons.

The latest attack, a source said, happened on Sunday evening during a downpour.

Although there was no official confirmation from either the state government or the state Police command, the spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Mr. Luka Binniyat, confirmed the attack to our correspondent on Monday.

Binniyat said, “It is very true. They also killed another man in Atakshusho village about three kilometers from the initial scene of crime as they were retreating to make an escape.

“Recall that an ECWA Reverend was murdered just on the outskirts of Zangon Kataf town, which our people have always complained of harbouring killers, time and again.

“That will bring to 13 those killed in Atyap land, Zangon Kataf LGA. in the past 24 hours.

“As usual, no one has been apprehended. We are awaiting details of the killings, after which we shall issue a statement later today.”

The latest attack was coming in less than 24 hours after the murder of an ECWA Church Pastor, Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, in the same council on Saturday.

The attackers on Sunday evening were said to have targeted specific houses during the attack.

The source, who craved anonymity, said on Monday that many of the villagers were still missing after the attack, but noted that, so far, no fewer than 11 lifeless bodies had been counted following the attack.

According to him, the attackers came in large numbers and perpetrated the act in a jiffy and immediately escaped from the village.

He added, “They (attackers) came while it was raining and divided themselves into groups. They targeted specific houses and when done, left immediately.

“Scores of the villagers are missing at the moment. It’s impossible for one to ascertain the number of those injured and even those killed; but so far, l have counted and found 11 dead persons in different locations this morning (Monday).

“The Atyapland is left to carry its cross in the hands of the attackers who moved from one village to the another killing, maiming, burning houses and destroying crops in farmlands at will, without being arrested.

“With the various attacks and the occupation of our forest where we cultivate farms for our survival this year, we are busy trying to save ourselves from the attackers as people are not thinking of going to farm.”