Governor Inuwa Visits Minister Of Power

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya earlier in the day, visited the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu in Abuja to push for the full and effective utilisation of the completed Dadinkowa multi purpose dam for the benefit of the people.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said “as you may be aware, the Dadinkowa multi purpose dam has been completed and the hydro power section of it that is generating 40 megawatts of power has been lying idle for quite a while”.

The Governor added that issues relating to the full utilisation of the Dadinkowa multi purpose plant for the economic development of the State and the North East sub-region were extensively discussed as well other items of mutual benefit to both the Federal and Gombe state governments.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed confidence that the Minister of power will expeditiously handle all matters discussed at the meeting so that the people of the State and Nigerians in general can begin to reap the full benefit of the facility.

“Power is the key to socio-economic development. We must therefore appreciate the Federal Government for the efforts put in place to complete the plant, even as we stress the need for its full and effective utilisation for the benefit of all.”

He further disclosed that his administration is taking advantage of the dam to establish an industrial park within its vicinity in order to reap maximally from the project’s value chain.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu said the Federal Ministry of Power had for long developed interest in the Dadinkowa Dam due to its capacity to generate electricity and water for agricultural purposes.

The Minister commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his support towards the completion of the dam and his determination to ensuring that the multi purpose plant is put into effective use for the benefit of the State and the country.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Power will look into the issues tabled by the Governor with a view to giving them expeditious attention.