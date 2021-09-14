Gunmen Ambush, Kill Obi Alex Edozieuno, Chauffeur

Unidentified gunmen on Friday night ambushed and murdered Obi Alex Edozieuno, the deposed traditional ruler of Mkpunando in the Aguleri community in Anambra North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and his chauffeur.

Obi Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs suspended by Governor Willie Obiano last year, for accompanying an oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, without permission from the State government.

The traditional ruler’s vehicle was said to have been ambushed by the assailants at Otuocha in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the killing of the monarch and his driver

“He described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered an immediate investigation of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victims, one Mr Alex Edozieuno, 62yrs old, a former traditional ruler of Nkpunado Community Anambra East LGA and his driver Chukwuemeka (other names yet to be identified) were attacked by suspected gunmen by 10am along Ezu bridge, Otuocha,” he said.

Tochukwu added that the Command has recovered a Lexus 470 with plate reg. No. Aguleri-1 belonging to the deceased.

The Police Spokesman noted that some expended ammunition were also recovered from the scene of the incident by detectives.

He further added that the remains of the victims have been deposited at a morgue awaiting further investigation.